Increase in number of Galway residents staying within 10km of home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a slight increase in the number of Galway people who are staying within 10km of home.

The figure for the week ending March 12th shows 60 percent of people stayed local – compared to 58 percent the week previous.

Nationally, there’s been an overall increase in the number of people staying local, according to latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

The proportion of people remaining with 10km of their home has increased by almost 2 percent to nearly 68 percent.

The data from the CSO is correct up the 12th of March and shows an increase in the number of people remaining in their locality in every county.

The smallest rise was in Leitrim – which was by half a percent, while Sligo say the largest rise of 2.5 percent.

Dublin remains the county with the highest proportion of people staying within 10 kilometres of their home with 80 percent not moving too much – however the CSO says access to services within the city as a reason for the lack of movement.

Carlow now has the lowest proportion of people staying local with just more than half not leaving 10 kilometres of their home according to the figures.

The CSO has compiled the data by examining mobile phone usage from Three Ireland.