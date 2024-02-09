Galway Bay FM

9 February 2024

Increase in number of children providing unpaid help in Galway city and county

CSO figures show there has been a significant increase in the numbers of children providing unpaid personal help in Galway.

The statistics include anyone up to the age of 17 who is providing regular unpaid support for a friend of family member.

Figures from 2016 show there were 76 under 18s providing personal help in the city – that increased to 94 in 2022

Meanwhile the county saw a huge leap in those six years – with 465 children providing unpaid care in 2022, compared to 277 in 2016.

