Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of new electric vehicle registrations in Galway has increased by 50 percent since last year.

Since January, 547 EVs were registered in the county – compared to 359 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of almost 10 percent in new car registrations in Galway this year.

Over 3,000 new cars have been registered in the county since January – 235 more than the same time in 2022.