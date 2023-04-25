Increase in mobile phone and seatbelt driving offences across Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been an increase in the number of drivers in Galway city being caught for using a mobile phone, or for not wearing a seatbelt.

So far this year, double the number of notices have been issued by Gardaí to drivers in the city for using a mobile phone while driving, amounting to 100 offenders.

While the Galway City Joint Policing Committee also heard there was a slight increase of 13 in the number of notices issued to drivers for a failure to wear a seatbelt.

Galway Garda Chief Superintendent, Gerry Roche, says policing alone will not make our roads safer but Gardaí will continue to clamp down on these offences.