Increase in land prices across Galway as national values reach highest level since 2008

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been an increase in land prices across Galway over the past year.

That’s according to a study from the Irish Farmer’s Journal, which shows land across the county is currently valued at €7 thousand per acre on average.

Nationally, the cost of land has risen to its highest point since 2008.

It’s believed the increase may be linked to working from home and more people wanting to move out of cities.

The highest prices is in Donegal, at €17,700 per acre – while the lowest is in Leitrim, where the current value is €4,400 per acre.

Paul Mooney from the Farmers Journal says there’s expected to be growth this year again…

