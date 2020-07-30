Increase in Galway households marked as targets for dog thefts

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There has been a noticable increase in Galway households being marked as targets for dog thefts.

Dog owners across Galway are being urged to be vigilant as reports emerge that thieves are chalking house gates and walls as a way of marking properties with dogs to target.

This activity has noticeably increased over the last week, in areas including Annaghdown/Corrandulla, Claregalway and Turloughmore.

That’s according to the Catharloich of Galway County Council James Charity, who is asking the public to report any suspicious activity to him and to local Gardai.