Galway Bay FM newsroom- There was an increase in the number of fines issued across Galway last year for parking in disabled bays.

207 fines were issued last year – an increase of 8 percent on the figure of 192 recorded in 2020.

Nationally, over 4,100 fines were issued for parking or stopping in a disabled bay last year.

That’s up nearly 34 per cent on the figure for 2020.

John Dolan, from the Disability Federation of Ireland, says the law-breakers are frustrating people with mobility problems.