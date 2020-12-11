Increase In Drug Seizures Across Galway City

print

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The number of drug seizures across Galway city so far this year has increased.

The City Joint Policing Committee has heard that cases relating to the sale or supply of drugs are up almost 10 percent when compared to this time last year.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley has assured local representatives that Galway’s dedicated drug unit are doing “trojan work” following claims that what’s being caught by Gardai is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

Cases of simple possession are down significantly compared to this time last year – dropping from 234 cases to 192.

The most commonly seized drug so far this year has been cocaine by a wide margin – with €140,000 of the drug confiscated by Gardai.

Ecstasy accounted for €38,000 worth of seizures, Cannabis €5,000, and Heroin a further €5,000.

Seizures of other miscellaneous drugs amounted to a street value of €48,000.

However, the figures are to the end of October – and do not include a major haul of almost €100,000 euro worth of Cannabis seized in Renmore this week.