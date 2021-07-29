Increase in COVID patients at Galway hospitals amid serious overcrowding

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Galway’s public hospitals has risen in recent days.

The figures have increased over the past week, as the hospitals struggle with serious overcrowding issues.

There are currently 10 patients being treated for Covid-19 at UHG, while there are a further 5 receiving care at Portiuncula.

Of the patients at UHG, 5 are currently in intensive care – there was just one this day last week.

There are currently no patients in critical care at Portiuncula.

While the numbers for both hospitals remain relatively low overall, it comes as both facilities are struggling with serious overcrowding issues over the past week.

Unusually high levels of attendance have seen hundreds of people presenting at UHG on a daily basis in recent days.

Management at the city hospital say the increase in Covid-19 patients is exacerbating an already serious situation with regards overcrowding and pressure on bed availability.

Some non-urgent elective surgeries are being cancelled at UHG in a bid to tackle the situation.

The public are being advised to attend UHG and Portiuncula only in the case of real emergency, and to contact their GP or out-of-hours service is their health problem is not urgent.