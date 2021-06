print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has been notified of 393 new cases of Covid-19.

That is an increase of 72 on last night’s figures.

However, the number in hospitals across the country continues to fall with 48 currently receiving treatment, a reduction of five on yesterday and down 10 on the same day last week.

14 Covid patients are in intensive care, down 1 on yesterday and 8 on the same day last week.

There are no figures available for Galway.