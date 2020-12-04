Increase in Covid-19 cases in Galway linked to outbreaks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been an increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Galway that are linked to outbreaks of the virus, with several in schools across Galway

Figures from the CSO also show the average age of confirmed cases in Galway is still by far the youngest nationwide.

In the week ending Friday November 27th, Galway had 50 confirmed cases of Covid-19 linked to outbreaks of the virus.

That’s a considerable increase on the figure of 38 recorded the week previous.

It’s also the third highest in the country, behind Dublin at 115 and Donegal at 71.

But it’s still just a fraction of the high-point of 287 outbreak linked cases recorded in Galway in mid October.

Overall, despite the high number of confirmed cases linked to outbreaks, Galway’s incidence rate remains well below the national average.

Meanwhile, CSO figures show the average age of cases in Galway remains at 26 years old – still the lowest in the country by the best part of a decade.