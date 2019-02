Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a 4 per cent increase in breaches of orders relating to domestic incidents in the county last year.

That’s according to the latest garda report presented to members of the County Joint Policing Committee this week.

It shows that there were 57 incidents of breaches of barring, safety or protection orders in 2018 compared to 55 in 2017.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….

*