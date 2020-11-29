Increase in 14 day Covid-19 infection rate in Galway, Cork and Limerick a factor in Government decision not to open Wet Pubs this Christmas

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A study has revealed that an increase in 14 day Covid-19 infection rates in Galway, Limerick and Cork may have been a factor in the Cabinet’s decision not to allow Wet Pubs to open this Christmas.

The Study from EY, according to the Sunday times, found that there was an increase of up to 12 Percent in the three regional cities – three times the national average.

The study found no similar surge in Dublin where they remained closed over the same period.

The government’s announcement on the lifting of Level 5 restrictions in the run up to Christmas allows restaurants and pubs that serve food to reopen from Friday but pubs that do not must remain closed.

This announcement on Friday evening was greeted with disappointment by the Vintners Federation of Ireland.