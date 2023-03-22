Incidents of hate crime increased in Galway last year

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- There has been a slight increase in reported incidents of hate crime in Galway.

Last year, 22 cases of hate crime and hate related incidents were reported in the county Garda Division – an increase on the 17 reported in 2021.

Half of last year’s incidents in Galway related to race.

Across the country there were 582 reported incidents of such crimes, an increase of almost a third compared to 2021.

Stephanie Rohan gives some examples of the incidents reported nationally last year: