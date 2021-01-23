Incidence rate for Covid 19 in Galway shows dramatic increase in December and early January

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Incidence rate for Covid 19 in Galway Electoral areas has seen a marked increase since August according to the Central Statistics Office with a dramatic increase throughout the month of December,

According to information released by the CSO, the incidence rate remained low in the county throughout the month of August with a slight increase reported in the Tuam and Connemara South Electoral Areas in Early September.

By the 21st of September, this increase in the Incidence rate had spread to The Loughrea, Kinvara and Athenry/Oranmore Local electoral areas with all reporting an incidence rate of 60-120 cases per 100,000.

At the end of Seprtember, Galway City reported an incidence rate of 120-240 cases per 100,000 bringing it in line wiith all other areas bar the Ballinasloe electoral area that still showed a low rate.

Throughout October, the numbers would rise throughout the county but fell throughout the month of November during which period, the country was in Level Five Lockdown.

However, the lifting of restrictions which began on the 1st of December, saw another increase in the incidence rate in the city and county and on the 11th of January, three areas, Tuam, Ballinasloe and Gort/Kinvara had incidence rates of over 960 cases per 100,000 with the remainder between 480 and 960 per 100,000.

The increase in the Incidence Rate in Galway City and County from August – January

Currently, the Incidence Rate For Galway Electoral Areas (per 100,000 people) is as follows:

Gort/Kinvara – 1467.8

Tuam – 1334.6

Galway City – 1090.4

Ballinasloe – 1077.9

Athenry/Oranmore – 974.6

Connamara South – 731

Loughrea – 577.1

Connamara North – 407.2