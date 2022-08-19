Inaugural Oughterard Tug of War and Fun Day raises over €20k for Galway Hospice

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The inaugural Oughterard Tug of War and Fun Day in Aid of Galway Hospice had raised over €20k.

Held on June 12th in the Corribdale grounds in Oughterard village, the event was held in memory of the late Paddy Molloy from the village.

Organisers say the aim was to have fun with a traditional sport while generating much needed funds for Galway Hospice, which continues to deliver excellent palliative care both in the hospice and in the wider community.

They also say the event is now set to become an annual fixture.