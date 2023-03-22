Inaugural Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week being held at University of Galway

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- University of Galway has launched its inaugural Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week.

Events including workshops, race equality training and a diversity café are taking place throughout the week until Friday. (24/3)

The week-long programme also commemorates the 20th anniversary of Nelson Mandela being awarded an honorary doctorate by University of Galway in 2003.

Further information and registration can be found on the University of Galway website.

Vice president for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Galway, Dr. Helen Maher says this week is the first of its kind at the University: