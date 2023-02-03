Inaugural Mary Robinson Climate Conference to be held in collaboration with University of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The inaugural Mary Robinson Climate Conference will be held this summer in collaboration with University of Galway.

The event will include discussion sessions, presentations, and workshops in an effort to bring different academias together to share climate-related research.

the conference, held in conjuction with the Mary Robinson Centre, will take place on the 6th and 7th of July in county Mayo.

Dr Gordon Bromley explains what this conference will bring to the climate conversation,