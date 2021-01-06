In person outpatient clinics deferred at Portiuncula Hospital

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Face-to-face outpatient clinics have been deferred at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe for the next two weeks.

Only time-dependent and critical day case and inpatient procedures are to take place at the East Galway facility.

Outpatient clinics at the Ballinasloe facility will continue virtually unless it is absolutely necessary for patients to be seen.

The Saolta Group says the measures are being taken to help the hospital manage the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases currently being treated in the hospital and the rising numbers in the community which are likely to lead to further hospitalisations.

The deferrals will be for a two week period initially and will be kept under review.

Portiuncula Hospital Manager James Keane says patients are being notified directly if their appointment or procedure is being deferred.

He is asking patients who are attending the hospital for a procedure, urgent outpatients or maternity-related scans to continue to follow all the public health guidance including wearing a face covering.

Patients are also advised to attend the hospital alone, unless the support of another person is essential.

Meanwhile, it’s anticipated the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers in the hospital will commence this week.