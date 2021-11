Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 3,700 new cases of Covid-19 will be confirmed this evening.

It’s the highest number of new cases since the 14th of January.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the news in the Dáil during a debate on the extension of emergency Government Covid powers.

That includes mask wearing, hospitality rules and the ability to restrict the movement of people.

Minister Donnelly says they’re needed given the current situation.