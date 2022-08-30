Six nominations for Galway Bay FM in IMRO radio awards

Galway Bay FM has been shortlisted for six awards in this year’s IMRO Radio Awards.

The annual awards – known as the oscars of the industry – recognise excellence in local and national radio across a broad range of categories.

Each category has a bronze, silver and gold award – with the winners set to be announced at a gala banquet in Kilkenny on October 7th.

The Sports department has been shortlisted for the title of best Sports Story, for their coverage of the tragic death of Kate Moran after a freak accident during a camogie match.

FYI Galway has been selected to contest the category of Best Local/Regional News Programme.

Meanwhile, a feature on the arrival of Ukrainian refugees to Ballindooley castle created by Sally-Ann Barrett – ‘Galway Welcomes a New Tribe’ – is nominated for best News Story or Event.

News reporter Aisling Bolton-Dowling will be among those vying for position in the Newcomer of the Year category.

‘Galway Talks Gets Social’ has been shortlisted for Digital and Social Innovation.

And last but by no means least – in the field of Music Arts and Culture Documentary, is a nomination for ‘Don’t Forget to Wash Your Hands’.