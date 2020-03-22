Improvement works to get underway on N84 near Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Improvement works on the N84 near Headford will get underway from tomorrow morning. (23/3)

The works will take place along a 300m stretch of the road at Largan, between Headford and Shrule.

The project will take around three weeks to complete and traffic management measures will be in place during that time.

Motorists are being advised that traffic will be reduced to a single lane from tomorrow morning due to a traffic light system.

Councillor Mary Hoade says the works will be addressing a dangerous section of the N84 – which has seen cars end up in the front garden of a house on several occasions.