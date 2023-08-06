Improvement works at Caherlistrane community facilities to enter phase two

Improvement works at Caherlistrane community facilities are to enter phase two

Galway County Council working with Harrington’s carried out overlay work and installed a ramp adjacent to Caherlistrane Community Centre and GAA grounds.

Work will now begin on an anti-skid surface, signage and line making.

Traffic lights will then be installed and the pedestrian crossing will become operational.

Cllr Mary Hoade says when all the works are complete the location will be much safer for all who use the facilities