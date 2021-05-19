print

Important Message for Patients of the Rapid Access Lung Service at UHG and MPUH

19 May 2021

Patients who are scheduled to attend the Rapid Access Lung Service at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital are asked to telephone 087 702 4370 or 087 405 7106 between 9am and 5pm for advice on their appointment.

We would like to thank our patients for their understanding at this difficult time.

Updates are available on saolta.ie and hse.ie as well as Twitter @saoltagroup and @HSELive