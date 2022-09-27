Immunology experts to host fireside chat in Galmont Hotel tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – World renowned immunologist Luke O’Neill will be discussing infectious diseases at the Galmont Hotel in the city tomorrow.

He will be joined by Poolbeg Pharma co-founder Cathal Friel for a fireside chat to forecast the future of Covid-19 and influenza in Ireland over the coming months.

The free event, which starts at 5:30pm, is open to all members of the public and places can be booked on poolbegpharma.com.

Cathal Friel gives his thoughts on how we should handle Covid-19 infections going forward.