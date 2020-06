Galway Bay fm newsroom – Imelda Byrne has been selected by Fianna Fail to co-opt its vacant seat on Galway City Council.

She will replace former City Councillor Ollie Crowe who was elected to the Seanad in April.

Imelda Byrne ran in the local elections in 2019, when she secured 600 votes but was eventually eliminated.

She is the niece of former City Councillor and Galway Mayor Mary Bryne.

