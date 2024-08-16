Galway Bay FM

16 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Imam of Galway Mosque appeals for calm as rumours circulate on social media over attack at Renmore Barracks

Share story:
Imam of Galway Mosque appeals for calm as rumours circulate on social media over attack at Renmore Barracks

The Imam of Galway Mosque is appealing for calm as rumours circulate on social media over the stabbing attack at Renmore Barracks.

It’s after army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy was stabbed several times at around 10.45 last night near the gates of the barracks.

Gardaí are probing if the incident was a possible terror attack.

Fr. Murphy is undergoing surgery at UHG but his injuries are said to be non life threatening – and he’s thanked the public for their support.

Shots were fired at the scene, and a male teenager was restrained by soldiers and arrested by Gardaí – and he remains in custody.

Imam Ibrahim Noonan of the Maryam Mosque in Ballybrit knows Fr. Murphy personally, and has this message.

Share story:

Locals share reaction to stab attack on army chaplain at Renmore Barracks

Gardaí are probing if a stabbing attack at Renmore Barracks was a possible terror attack. It’s after army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy was stabbed seve...

Concern in Tuam over lack of clarity on plans to house 100 asylum seekers at Corralea Court Hotel

There’s growing frustration in Tuam over a lack of clarity on plans to house more than 100 asylum seekers at the Corralea Court Hotel. Local council...

Gardaí investigating possible terrorism motivation behind stab attack at Renmore Barracks

Gardaí say they’re exploring if the stabbing attack at Renmore Barracks was motivated by terrorism. The special Detective Unit of An Garda Siochana...

Defence Forces confirms shots fired at Renmore Barracks during stabbing incident

The Defence Forces has confirmed that shots were fired at Renmore Barracks during a stabbing incident last night. An army chaplin is now awaiting surgery ...