Imam of Galway Mosque appeals for calm as rumours circulate on social media over attack at Renmore Barracks

Share story:

The Imam of Galway Mosque is appealing for calm as rumours circulate on social media over the stabbing attack at Renmore Barracks.

It’s after army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy was stabbed several times at around 10.45 last night near the gates of the barracks.

Gardaí are probing if the incident was a possible terror attack.

Fr. Murphy is undergoing surgery at UHG but his injuries are said to be non life threatening – and he’s thanked the public for their support.

Shots were fired at the scene, and a male teenager was restrained by soldiers and arrested by Gardaí – and he remains in custody.

Imam Ibrahim Noonan of the Maryam Mosque in Ballybrit knows Fr. Murphy personally, and has this message.