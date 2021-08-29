Imagine broadband expands service to 45 thousand homes and businesses across Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish broadband provider Imagine has extended high-speed broadband to an additional 45 thousand homes across Galway.

It’s switched on a further 2 high-capacity broadband transmission hubs to expand the network to now cover 74,500 homes and businesses in the county.

The firm says 77 percent of these properties are included in the National Broadband Plan intervention area for Galway.

It claims these properties in urgent need of better broadband can now access a high-speed, reliable service.

Further information and an availability check can be found at www.imagine.ie.