Imagine broadband carrying out surveys in North Galway area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Imagine broadband is carrying out surveys in the North Galway area over the coming weeks.

The internet provider has extended the availability of its high-speed broadband in the region – and is currently carrying out surveys in the Headford area.

Local Councillor Andrew Reddington says technicians will be on the ground testing homes and businesses over the next few weeks before the network goes live.

Councillor Reddington says he’s already put a number of homes in “black-spot” areas in contact with the company so their property can be assessed.

Councillor Reddington says a previous rollout of fibre broadband in the area proved to be a bit of a disaster.

