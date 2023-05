Galway Bay fm newsroom – Illegal dumping in certain areas of Gort is being described as a headwreck.

Councillor Geraldine Donohue raised the issue at a recent Loughrea Municipal District meeting, saying the council are hemorrhaging money on the issue.

The meeting heard the council are keeping an eye on illegal dumpers, but little more can be done and CCTV is not an option at the moment.

Councillor Donohue wants a joint effort to find a solution to the problem: