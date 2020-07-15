Illegal dumping cost Galway county council €136,000 last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Illegal dumping cost Galway County Council 136-thousand euro last year.

That’s according to a new report compiled by the local authority which examines its response to illegal dumping over the last four years.

In 2019, nearly 130-thousand euro was paid by the county council towards the anti-dumping initiative while just under 10-thousand euro was spent on clearing up illegal dumping.

This represents an increased cost of 33-thousand euro compared to the previous year – which saw a total cost of 103-thousand euro.

Meanwhile, the local authority issued 132 fines for littering offences last year – but only 65 were paid.

18 litter prosecutions were initiated in 2019, and 3 were successful – while 9 waste prosecutions were carried out – with none being reported as successful.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…