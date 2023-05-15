IKEA to trial collection point in Galway later this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s set to be an IKEA collection point in Galway later in the year as part of a pilot project with Tesco.

The ‘Collect Near You’ service is being launched in three counties from this morning – at Tesco sites in Mitchelstown, Drogheda and Naas.

The collection points are located in car-parks and the service is free for orders over €200 or €15 otherwise.

The rollout to further pilot sites later this year will include Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Tipperary and Wexford.

Marsha Smith Retail Manager at IKEA Ireland says it’s a more sustainable way of operating.