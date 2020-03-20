IFA’s Regional Executive for Galway issues advice for farmers amid coronavirus concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Farming Association’s Regional Executive for Galway and Mayo has issued advice to local farmers amid coronavirus concerns.

Roy O’Brien is advising farmers to create a plan that can be put in place if they fall ill.

The plan should include instructions on what needs to be done on the farm and how to carry out tasks safely, in case another person needs to take over farming duties.

Important information including the farm’s Eircode, necessary contact numbers and any necessary banking details should all be provided.

The advice comes as the IFA increases efforts to ensure farms continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr O’Brien says farmers need to prepare for the current situation to worsen.