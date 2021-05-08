IFA warn farmers to check security following recent spate of farm machinery thefts in the county

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Farmers have been advised to check the security of their farms following an increase in the number of thefts that have taken place around the county.

A number of high-tech farm burglaries targeting trailers, power tools and garden machinery has taken place in Galway that has left farmers thousands of euros out of pocket.

This warning was issued by Galway/Mayo IFA Regional Executive Roy O’Brien who has asked all farmers to review their security measures.

He said that farmers may be complacent at this time of year with the heavy workload on farms along with the countryside being quieter than normal due to covid restrictions.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, he also asked farmers to check their insurance policy cover as many may not have stolen goods/criminal liability on their policies.