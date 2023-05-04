IFA to hold information meeting in Athenry for suckler cow farmers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway branch of the Irish Farmers Association is hosting an information meeting in Athenry this evening for suckler cow farmers. (4/5)

Farmers who have both applied or not applied for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme – or Suckler Scheme – are being urged to attend.

Representatives will be in attendance from the IFA, ICBF, and Bord Bia, and IFA.

The meeting gets underway at 9pm at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry.

Galway IFA Livestock Representative Micheál Haverty says it’s important that all farmers attend.