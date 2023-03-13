IFA President to speak at Galway County Executive AGM in Athenry tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – IFA President Tim Cullinan will speak at tonight’s Galway County Executive AGM in Athenry.

He will address topics such as climate change, carbon emissions, Nitrates and the current Sheep Crisis

Galway IFA County Chairman Stephen Canavan, having completed his first year of a four year term, will be returned un-opposed at tonight’s meeting.

While the Honorary Life Membership will be presented to Pat Donnellan from Moylough.

Members of the Association are encouraged to attend tonight’s meeting in the Raheen Woods Hotel Athenry at 8pm.