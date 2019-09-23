IFA president calls on factories to apply bonuses immediately after Ballinasloe plant lifts picket

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The President of the Irish Farmers’ Association is urging factories to apply increased bonuses immediately.

It comes as farmers at Liffey Meats factory in Ballinasloe were the last nationwide to lift their picket last night.

The agreement means the base price at individual plant level applies to all steers and heifers regardless of age or breed.

There is also to be an immediate increase of 8cent per kg in the current in-spec bonus for steers and heifers, from 12cent per kg to 20cent per kg.

The IFA is also calling for the immediate appointment of an independent beef task force chairperson to increase transparency in the sector.

IFA President Joe Healy says the base price for beef must be addressed if farmers are to break even: