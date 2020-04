Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Regional Executive of the IFA for the Galway area has welcomed clarity secured on the cutting of domestic turf during the Covid-19 crisis.

Turf cutting on non-designated bogs has now officially been deemed an essential service in the agricultural field.

IFA Regional Executive for Galway/Mayo, Roy O’ Brien, says it’s a welcome move – but those cutting turf must adhere to the same strict guidelines as everyone else.

