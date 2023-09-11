11 September 2023

~1 minutes read

IFA Galway Chairman urges farmers to make presence felt at protests this week

IFA Galway Chairman, Stephan Canavan is calling on Galway farmers to ‘make their presence felt’ at protests this week

He says there are a multitude of reasons for their protest, but their main concerns are delayed farm payments and the cut to nitrate deregation.

A protest will be held at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Tipperary this morning, as well as the Fine Gael one in Limerick this weekend.

Stephen Canavan says farmers are working hard to reduce carbon emissions but feels that is not being acknowledged

