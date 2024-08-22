Galway Bay FM

22 August 2024

~1 minutes read

IFA Galway Chair says difficulties facing farmers particularly poignant this year

Share story:
IFA Galway Chair says difficulties facing farmers particularly poignant this year

Galway Chair of the IFA, Stephen Canavan says the difficulties facing farmers are particularly poignant this year.

The Farm Survey Report for 2023 shows the average farming family has an income of less than 20 thousand euro per annum.

The Irish Farmers’ Association says the industry is facing multiple threats, and Budget 2025 is the ideal opportunity for the government to respond to that.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway Chair of the IFA Stephen Canavan says farmers are feeling the pinch from all angles:

Share story:

Connemara's Kylemore Abbey to host high level Biodiversity Summer School

Irish Environmental charity and land trust Green Sod Ireland is to host a high level Biodiversity Summer School at Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey next w...

Applications sought for 'Town Centre First' teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe

Applications are being sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe. The Town Centre First is a Government poli...

Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin to contest Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention

Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin is to contest next month’s Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention for the general election. Political analysts ...

Sinn Féin to nominate Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee

Sinn Féin is to nominate its Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee PAC is one of the foremost Oireachtas Committees It plays a...