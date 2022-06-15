IDA summoned to County Hall to explain lack of investment in Athenry-Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IDA is being summoned to County Hall to explain a lack of investment in the Athenry-Oranmore area.

The matter was raised by Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn at this week’s meeting of the municipal district.

She referenced the establishment of the Athenry-Oranmore Strategic Economic Corridor many years ago – but noted very little appears to have happened since.

Council staff indicated that the West Region Manager at IDA Ireland, Ricky Conneely, had agreed to appear before councillors next month.

