Galway Bay fm newsroom – IDA Ireland is planning to upgrade access into Mervue Business & Technology Park.

It’s seeking planning permission to realign kerb lines at the existing access junction to accommodate the provision of 2 exit lanes.

IDA also wants to upgrade the internal priority junction to a mini roundabout and provide 33 new car parking spaces.

A decision is is expected from the city council next month.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..