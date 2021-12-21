IDA Ireland records 6% annual increase in number of jobs created in Western region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IDA says there was a 6% increase in the number of jobs created in the Western region in 2021.

The body’s annual report shows the number of people directly employed in the multinational sector in the West reached over 29,400 this year.

This compares to 27,690 last year.

Key Galway investments included Genesys with 100 new software roles at its R&D centre for digital and artificial intelligence, and Integer which announced 200 roles and the construction of a new medical device innovation and manufacturing facility.

Global communications company Poly was also a key player with the creation of 200 roles and the opening of its new EMEA centre of excellence in Galway.

Nationally, there was a net increase of almost 17,000 jobs year on year.

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland says the 2021 results were achieved in an immensely challenging and volatile international environment.

