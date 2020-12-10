ICU COVID-19 admissions remain low at Galway hospitals as national spike raises concern

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COVID-19 admissions at Galway intensive care units remain low this week as public health officials note a spike in such figures at other acute settings nationwide.

There is just one COVID-19 case being treated in ICU at UHG today, with no ICU virus cases at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

It comes as NPHET is meeting this morning with new COVID-19 intensive care admissions at their highest level in about eight months.

Eight people were admitted to ICU within 24 hours yesterday – the highest level since the middle of spring.