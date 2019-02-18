ICTU says lack of pension for Galway CE supervisors is an ‘outrage’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Community Employment supervisors seeking security over pensions will strike today at 6 locations across the country including Galway.

They’ll protest at the INTREO office at Fairgreen in the city, Letterkenny, Athlone, Waterford, Cork and Dublin at Department of Social Protection offices from midday.

Forsa and SIPTU say over 250 supervisors have retired with no occupational pension since a 2008 Labour Court recommendation.



The Irish Congress of Trade Unions says a pension scheme is one of the things that marks out decent employers from those who wish to exploit ordinary working people.

