ICT firm Mathworks confident Galway has strong pipeline of candidate for 85 new roles

Written by on 10 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The head of ICT firm MathWorks says he’s confident Galway has a strong pipeline of candidates as the company announces 85 new jobs.

The firm, which designs products for use by engineers, has opened 20 positions with immediate effect, with the remaining 65 to be rolled out next year.

MathWorks opened the Galway office at Prospect Hill with an initial focus on sales and support job functions to support the EMEA region.

Today, MathWorks Ireland spans customer-facing roles including sales and services support, inside sales, channel development and support, marketing, and finance and administration.

