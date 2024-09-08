Galway Bay FM

8 September 2024

~2 minutes read

Iconic Connemara figure launches memoir of experiences over a lifetime

Share story:
Iconic Connemara figure launches memoir of experiences over a lifetime

An iconic figure in community development work in Connemara has written his memoir which contains accounts of many projects and of his own varied experiences over a lifetime.

Michael O’ Neill’s book is entitled “Community -a time, place and people”.

This is a story over 60 years in the making and brimming with accounts of one man’s efforts to turn the tide in his native Connemara.

In his youth, Michael O’ Neill, saw the young lifeblood of the area siphoned off by emigration.

With others he set about shaping a better future.

The list is almost endless – the Credit Union; 9 thatched cottages in Tullycross; converting the old Industrial School in Letterfrack into a beacon for the area; the building of a Teach Ceoil; a Furniture College, the rebirth of Comhaltas; Connemara Community Radio, the National Park and much more.

The victories and the setback and the hopes rekindled are in this book – and there is life itself.

From drama groups to midfield for the Renvyle team to the electric guitar as a member of a showband – Michael did it all.

He, and his late wife May, taught together in Eagles Nest school for many years.

The book is dedicated to her memory.

Share story:

Rescheduled "Hands Across The Corrib" Event takes place this afternoon

The much-anticipated Hands Across the Corrib event, organised by Corrib Beo, that was postponed last month, will be held this afternoon at two along Lough...

Six Candidates to contest Galway East Fine Gael Election Convention this evening

Fine Gael in Galway East will select its General Election candidate or candidates this evening at a selection convention in New Inn. It is understood that...

City Councillor welcomes confirmation on road safety improvement works

Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare has welcomed confirmation from Galway City Council that major road safety improvement works have been approved and will c...

Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager

Gardai have renewed their appeal in the search for a Roscommon teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday. 14-year-old Kealan Burns from Castlerea was l...