‘Ice Cream Sprint’ delivers 20 thousand desserts to care facilities across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Irish motorcycle volunteers have delivered thousands of desserts to hospitals, nursing homes, care centres, and emergency service facilities across Galway.

Bravo Charlie Tango has been delivering supplies of personal protective equipment to hospitals and care facilities nationwide throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

However, yesterday, the group took on a new challenge known as the ‘Galway Ice Cream Sprint’ – delivering 20 thousand tubs of Lily O’ Brien’s ice-cream to healthcare and emergency service facilities across Galway.

The challenge continues today, with volunteers set to deliver desserts to facilities in Oranmore, Athenry, Craughwell, Portumna, Loughrea, Ballinasloe, Mountbellew, Ballygar, Tuam and Abbeyknockmoy.