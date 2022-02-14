IBM to create 200 new jobs in Galway, Dublin and Cork

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Technology giant IBM has announced plans to create 200 new jobs across locations in Galway, Dublin and Cork.

The jobs range from research, development and innovation roles, to digital sales and recruitment is already underway.

The latest positions are in addition to over 400 hires made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBM was established in Ireland in 1956, and employs over 3,000 people nationwide.

The Galway office is based at the IDA business park in Dangan.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the announcement builds on what has been a long and fruitful relationship between the company and Ireland.