IBEC warns poor transport infrastructure will limit economic development in the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – IBEC is warning that poor transport infrastructure will limit economic development in the west of Ireland.

The business group is calling on the Government to ensure that the National Investment Framework for Transport in Ireland supports an enhanced National Development Plan, underpinned by an ambitious programme of world class public services and infrastructure developments.

As part of its call for enhanced public services in the west, IBEC has set out its infrastructure priorities for the region as part of its submission on the National Development Plan.

The group wants increased capital investment in further and higher education and the establishment a Technological University in the region, an upgrade to the Atlantic Economic Corridor from Galway northwards by completing the M17 Tuam to Sligo, and N15 Sligo to Letterkenny routes, an acceleration of the National Broadband Plan and a supportive regulatory environment for the successful roll-out of 5G.

Meanwhile, the group has also earmarked the proposed N6 Galway City Ring Road and the Galway Transport Strategy as key projects for the region.